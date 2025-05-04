Sears did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Marlins, allowing two runs on four hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out two.

Sears has held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his last four starts -- he's gone 3-0 with a 1.95 ERA in that span (23 innings). Overall, the 29-year-old left-hander sports a 2.93 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and an impressive 32:6 K:BB across seven starts (40 innings) to open the year. Sears will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against the Yankees.