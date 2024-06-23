Sears (4-7) took the loss against the Twins on Saturday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out one batter over 1.1 innings.

Sears was wild in the first inning, as a pair of hit-by-pitches contributed to a Twins run, though he was able to escape the frame without additional damage. Things got much worse for the lefty in the second, when he allowed six straight batters to reach base to open the frame and was pulled with just one out after six runs had crossed the plate. One more Twins runner scored following his departure, resulting in a season-worst eight runs being charged to Sears' ledger. This was by far the hurler's shortest and worst start of the campaign, and the collapse vaulted his season ERA from 4.25 to 5.04.