Piscotty (knee) played a full game at designated hitter in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over El Paso on Saturday and went 1-for-6 with a run.

A report late Friday had indicated Piscotty would not play his first game with the Aviators until Sunday. However, that timetable was moved up, with the outfielder putting in a full workload Saturday. It remains to be seen if Piscotty will now log seven innings in the field Sunday, which had been the plan for his second rehab game all along.