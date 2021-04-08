The Athletics transferred Rosenthal (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
A decision has yet to be made whether Rosenthal will require thoracic outlet syndrome surgery to address his inflamed right shoulder, but his move to the 60-day IL confirms the Athletics anticipate that he'll require extended rehab time whether he opts to go under the knife or not. Rosenthal's long-term absence and uncertain return date suddenly makes him a drop candidate in shallow leagues or in deeper mixed leagues with limited IL spots, a disappointing development for fantasy managers who drafted him as a No. 1 or 2 closer. Oakland has yet to settle on a primary option for the ninth inning, but Sergio Romo and Jake Diekman look to be the best bets for saves at the moment.
