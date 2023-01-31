Green (elbow) signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic says the second year of the deal will be a player option should the Jays elect to decline a three-year team option. If both sides decline, Toronto would get a two-year club option. Green underwent Tommy John surgery in June of 2022 and won't pitch again at least until late 2023, hence the unique structure of the deal. It's a contract that should pay off for the Jays if Green can come close to his pre-surgery form, as the 31-year-old boasts a career 3.17 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 494:96 K:BB over 383.2 innings of work.