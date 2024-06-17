Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Green will serve as the team's closer while Yimi Garcia (elbow) is day-to-day, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Garcia was pulled from a save chance in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Guardians after experiencing right elbow soreness. The Blue Jays ended up turning to Nate Pearson to finish out the contest, but Green had been used earlier in the game and seems to be first in line to operate as Toronto's closer for any length of time that Garcia might miss. Garcia underwent an MRI on Monday that cleared him of any structural damage to his elbow, but he's still dealing with what Schneider described as "ulnar nerve symptoms" and may require a stint on the injured list. Toronto's preferred closer, Jordan Romano (elbow), is already on the IL, and if Garcia joins him, Green may have a clear runway to save chances until one of the two injured pitchers is activated. Green, who owns a 1.76 ERA and 0.85 WHIP over 15.1 innings this season, makes for a strong speculative pickup in leagues where he's still available.