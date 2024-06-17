Green gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless seventh inning Sunday to record his sixth save of the season in a win over the Guardians.

The right-hander did his job in a high-leverage spot with the Blue Jays ahead 7-4, but the team's late-inning crew got thinner when Yimi Garcia left the game in the ninth with elbow soreness. Nate Pearson wound up getting the save Sunday, but with Jordan Romano (elbow) just resuming his throwing program this weekend and lacking a firm return date, Green could be Toronto's top closing option in the short term.