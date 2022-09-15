Moreno is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.
Moreno has not appeared in a game since being brought back up earlier this month, but he will get a chance to play a full nine innings Thursday. He will line up behind the plate and hit eighth in Toronto's batting order.
