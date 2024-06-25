Moreno (thumb) will catch Zac Gallen's (hamstring) bullpen session Thursday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

A sprained left thumb forced Moreno onto the injured list Saturday, and Wednesday's bullpen session will allow him to get a feel for how his thumb feels in his glove after a few days of recovery. Assuming all goes well, there is a strong possibility that the 24-year-old backstop will be able to return from the injured list when eligible next Tuesday.