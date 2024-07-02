Share Video

Link copied!

The Diamondbacks reinstated Moreno (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

The 24-year-old landed on the shelf with a sprained thumb June 22 and will rejoin Arizona after being on the injured list for the 10-day minimum. Moreno has a .230/.313/.346 slash line through 61 games this season and should reclaim primary catching duties for the Diamondbacks.

More News