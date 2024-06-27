Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday the club is looking for Moreno (thumb) to return after a minimum stay on the 10-day injured list, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. He's eligible to return next Tuesday.

Moreno, who has been hitting off a tee and playing catch, will begin ramping up Thursday. That's when he'll catch a bullpen session thrown by injured ace Zac Gallen (hamstring). After that, the catcher is scheduled for a game in the Arizona Complex League over the weekend, setting up a potential return Tuesday, when the club kicks off a three-game set on the road against the Dodgers.