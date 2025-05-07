Moreno (side) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets,

Despite being scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's game due to left side soreness, Moreno was considered available off the bench. He ultimately went unused in the 5-1 win, and the Diamondbacks will give Moreno another day off Wednesday to heal up from the injury. Jose Herrera will start at catcher for the second day in a row, though the expectation remains that Moreno will be back in the lineup for the four-game series versus the Dodgers that begins Thursday.