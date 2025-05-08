Moreno (side) will start at catcher and bat sixth Thursday against the Dodgers, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Moreno hasn't started either of the Diamondbacks' last two games due to a bit of soreness in his left side, though he did enter Wednesday's contest as a pinch hitter. He'll now rejoin the starting nine Thursday and look to jumpstart his bat after going 3-for-13 with two runs and four strikeouts since the start of May.