The Diamondbacks placed Moreno on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sprained left thumb, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Moreno's X-rays came back negative after he exited Friday's game due to his injured thumb, but the damage seems to still be severe enough to warrant keeping him out for the next 10 days. While he recovers, Tucker Barnhart will take over as Arizona's primary catcher and Jose Herrera will come up from Triple-A Reno to provide additional depth at catcher.