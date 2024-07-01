Moreno (thumb) is expected to be activated ahead of a three-game series against the Dodgers beginning Tuesday, Arizona Sports reports.
The Diamondbacks designated Tucker Barnhart on Sunday, which indicates Moreno should be ready to go Tuesday after catching in a rehab game at the Arizona Complex League over the weekend. With Barnhart designated, the Diamondbacks will roll with Jose Herrera as the backup catcher.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Catching in minors Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: IL stay to be minimal•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Catching bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Lands on IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: X-rays come back clean•
-
Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Leaves game with sprained thumb•