Ray (elbow) won't make his first start of the season, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Ray suffered a bruised elbow after falling down some stairs early in the week, and he'll miss at least one turn through the rotation while he recovers. The Blue Jays haven't determined who will start in his place, but it's unlikely that Ray's injury will force him to miss significant time.
