Ray (elbow) struck out two and allowed no runs on one hit and one walk over 2.1 innings in his rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Sacramento.

Ray was one of three rehabbing Giants pitchers to take the bump for Sacramento on Sunday, with the lefty and Austin Warren (elbow) working behind starter Blake Snell (groin). Before moving up to Sacramento, Ray made four rehab starts in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, covering seven total innings while striking out 15 and allowing four runs on seven hits and no walks. Though his 2.1-inning appearance Sunday didn't represent a notable uptick in his workload, Ray still finished with 45 pitches (30 strikes) and turned in another clean outing. Ray looks to be building up for a starting role as he gears up for a return from Tommy John surgery, but he'll still likely need to get stretched out to around 75 pitches before the Giants are comfortable bringing him back from the 60-day injured list. Ray likely won't be a rotation option until after the All-Star break.