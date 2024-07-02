Ray (elbow) will make his next rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Sacramento, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander covered 3.2 frames in his previous outing for Sacramento on Friday, and he'll continue building up his workload with the Triple-A affiliate. Ray made four rehab starts in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and is now scheduled for a third appearance at Triple-A as he makes his way back from Tommy John surgery.