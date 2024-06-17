Ray (elbow) surrendered three earned runs on four hits while striking out three in 1.2 innings during his third rehab start in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Thursday.

Ray struck out eight while allowing just one baserunner in three innings between his first two rehab outings, but he hit his first bump in the road Thursday. Three of the four hits he allowed went for extra bases, including a two-run home run in the first inning. On a positive note, Ray peppered the strike zone like he had his previous two outings, spotting 24 of his 31 pitches for strikes. According to MLB.com, Ray is scheduled to make another appearance in the ACL on Tuesday, and if all goes well, he could be cleared to advance to a higher-level affiliate his next time out. The veteran southpaw is May 3, 2023 Tommy John surgery and is expected to exhaust his 30-day rehab window before potentially returning from the 60-day injured list and joining the San Francisco rotation around the All-Star break.