Contreras went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Nationals.

The 23-year-old took Erick Fedde deep in the fourth inning for his first career MLB homer. Contreras has gone 4-for-10 while starting three straight games, and he figures to continue seeing a heavy workload while Travis d'Arnaud (thumb) is on the shelf.