Contreras went 3-for-5 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored in Monday's loss at Colorado.

The 26-year-old drew the start at designated hitter and reached double-digit homers for the third consecutive season with a solo shot off Austin Gomber. Contreras also collected his team-leading 20th double of the season. Overall, The Milwaukee star is now slashing .296/.355/.451 with 51 RBI and 59 runs scored across 369 plate appearances.