Contreras (head) is available to pinch-hit or enter the game defensively off the bench Monday versus the Angels, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Contreras will be forced to miss his second contest of the season after taking a shot to the head while applying the tag at home plate to finish Sunday's 5-4 win over the Reds, but manager Pat Murphy said Monday that the catcher "is going to be fine." Contreras appears to have avoided any significant injury, which is music to the ears of fantasy managers who have reaped the benefits of his stellar play in 2024.