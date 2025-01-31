Contreras signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Brewers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The new deal also includes a $12 million club option for 2026. Contreras set new career highs last year with 23 homers and 92 RBI while slashing .281/.365/.466 across 679 regular-season plate appearances. The two-time All-Star is expected to continue serving as Milwaukee's everyday catcher in 2025, though he may occasionally move into the DH spot to get Eric Haase some reps behind the dish.