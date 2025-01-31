Contreras signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Brewers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
The new deal also includes a $12 million club option for 2026. Contreras set new career highs last year with 23 homers and 92 RBI while slashing .281/.365/.466 across 679 regular-season plate appearances. The two-time All-Star is expected to continue serving as Milwaukee's everyday catcher in 2025, though he may occasionally move into the DH spot to get Eric Haase some reps behind the dish.
More News
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Dealt with knee sprain in playoffs•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Resting Sunday•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Back in lineup as DH•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Dealing with lingering injuries•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Brewers' William Contreras: Four hits in Friday's loss•