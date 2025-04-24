Contreras isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.
Contreras has logged a base hit in 15 of his last 16 games, but he'll take a seat Thursday for what will be his second day off of the season. Eric Haase will start behind the plate instead and bat ninth.
