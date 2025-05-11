Contreras will start at catcher and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Rays.

Though he sat out Wednesday's 9-1 loss to Houston, Contreras confirmed that he planned to continue playing through a fractured middle finger on his catching hand. The two-time All-Star has been able to do just that over the past two games, catching eight innings Friday and nine more Saturday while going 1-for-7 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Even with the Brewers wrapping up their series in Tampa Bay on Sunday with a day game, Contreras won't be deployed as a designated hitter and will remain behind the plate, a sign the coaching and training staffs are comfortable with his health.