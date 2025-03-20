Contreras is 11-for-29 (.379) with two home runs, seven RBI, two stolen bases and a 5:4 BB:K through 12 exhibition games.
The National League's reigning Silver Slugger at the catcher has posted a 1.092 OPS this spring, and the stolen bases should not come as a surprise considering he tallied nine of them over 155 regular-season appearances in 2024. Contreras will again be the primary catcher for the Brewers and will occupy a prime run-producing spot in the batting order.
