Contreras went 0-for-3 with one walk and two strikeouts in Monday's 11-1 loss to the Royals.

Contreras struck out swinging in his first two plate appearances but managed to draw a walk in the eighth inning. The Brewers have struggled offensively through the first four games of the season outside of their nine-run effort in a loss to the Yankees on Saturday, and Contreras has started the year 2-for-14 with one walk, one run and five strikeouts.