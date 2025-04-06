Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Contreras will receive his first day off of the season after making eight starts at catcher and one at designated hitter through Milwaukee's first nine games. Eric Haase will handle the catching duties in the series finale.
