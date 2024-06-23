Contreras isn't in the Brewers' lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Contreras will get a day to regroup Sunday after posting a .494 OPS through 18 games since the start of June. Gary Sanchez will fill in at catcher and bat eighth.
