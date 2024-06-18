Contreras (head) is serving as the Brewers' designated hitter and batting second Tuesday against the Angels.

Contreras had to sit out Monday's contest after he was hit in the head during a play at the plate Sunday. He now seems to be in good enough shape to play again, though it will be Gary Sanchez behind the dish catching for Tobias Myers. Contreras still holds a .305 batting average on the season, but he has struggled to find consistent success recently, slashing just .232/.246/.321 since the start of June.