Contreras went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored during Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Contreras got the Brewers on the board in the third inning, swatting a leadoff double before being driven in on a two-out single by Jackson Chourio. Tuesday's contest marked Contreras' first multi-hit game since June 16. While the catcher's power numbers are down overall, he's one stolen base away from matching his career high and is on pace for a career best strikeout rate at 19.3 percent.