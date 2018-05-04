Logan (triceps) tossed a clean frame and struck out two batters in a rehab game with Double-A Biloxi on Wednesday.

Logan has now thrown three times for Biloxi; and although he allowed three earned runs without recording an out his second time out, Wednesday's appearance essentially puts him back on track. It's not clear how many more times he will throw in the minors, but he is on the verge of being ready to join the Brewers for the first time this season.