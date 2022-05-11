Boxberger tossed a scoreless seventh inning and picked up his eighth hold of the season in Tuesday's victory over the Reds.

Boxberger needed just nine pitches to get through his inning of relief and put the Brewers in position to come away with the win. Both runs he has allowed this season came in the same outing, and through 13 appearances he owns a sparkling 1.59 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB over 11.1 innings.