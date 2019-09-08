Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Completes simulated game
Woodruff (oblique) tossed two simulated innings Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Sidelined since late July with the left oblique strain, Woodruff looks to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the injury now that he's resumed mound work. Woodruff may not have time to head out on a proper minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the injured list, but the Brewers are still counting on him rejoining the roster in the back half of September. Milwaukee hasn't defined Woodruff's role once he returns, but even if he takes back a spot in the rotation, he would likely face a more limited pitch count in his starts than he had previously.
