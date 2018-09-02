Brewers' Curtis Granderson: Making team debut
Granderson will start in right field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Nationals.
After being acquired from the Blue Jays on Friday, Granderson made his debut off the bench in Saturday's 5-4 loss, walking in his lone plate appearance. He'll now pick up his first start with his new team, replacing Ryan Braun in the outfield. Granderson likely won't be in store for much more than a part-time role in Milwaukee, with almost all of his opportunities to play coming against right-handed pitching.
