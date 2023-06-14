Milwaukee reinstated Lauer (shoulder) off the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "We want to get him right, to be healthy and be a contributor," Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said.

Lauer was placed on the 15-day injured list May 22 with an impingement in his non-throwing shoulder, and the southpaw struggled in his rehab start Sunday with Nashville; allowing seven runs (five earned) in two innings. Lauer was an effective part of the Milwaukee rotation in 2022, but he'll remain in the PCL until the Brewers deem him worthy of a roster spot again this summer.