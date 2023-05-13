Lauer will pitch out of the bullpen for now and is available for Saturday's game against the Royals, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Lauer has struggled over his last three starts, with the left-hander not getting out of the fifth inning and allowing at least four runs in each of those outings. It appears Colin Rea will take Lauer's place in the rotation with Rea now scheduled to start Saturday against Kansas City. Lauer could return to the rotation at some point, but he won't provide much fantasy relevance in a multi-inning relief role.