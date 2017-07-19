Brewers' Ryan Braun: Dealing with calf, wrist soreness
Braun was held out of Wednesday's contest due to lingering calf and wrist soreness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The veteran outfielder continues to deal with nagging injuries, although manager Craig Counsell isn't overly concerned about this current issue. The skipper cited that Braun played the past five games, which is certainly a step in the right direction for the rest of the season. The Brewers will likely continue to play things safely with their star outfielder for the remainder of the campaign, which will likely lead to plenty of rest days over the last two months. Eric Thames, Hernan Perez and Brett Phillips should help fill the void on days when Braun needs to rest.
