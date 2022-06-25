Pallante (2-3) allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two in six innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Cubs.

Pallante has now taken the loss in three straight appearances, though this one can be blamed on the Cardinals' lack of offense. They mustered just seven baserunners (five hits, one walk, one hit batter) while giving Pallante no run support. The rookie right-hander still has a strong 2.03 ERA, but his 1.38 WHIP and 31:21 K:BB remain lackluster through 22 outings (four starts). He's pitched fairly well in his starts to maintain a place in the rotation, with Friday being his longest outing of the season. He's projected for a favorable home start versus the Marlins next week.