Pallante (3-3) picked up the win over the Giants on Thursday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings while striking out five.

Pallante cruised through the first two innings before failing to retire four of the first five batters he faced in the third, leading to three runs coming home for San Francisco. The right-hander would get tagged for another two runs in the sixth, marking the second time in his last four that he's coughed up at least five runs. Pallante also matched his season high with three walks and failed to make it through six innings for the fourth-consecutive outing. Despite those struggles, he's now won three of his last five starts.