Pallante (4-3) allowed four hits and three walks over 5.1 shutout frames Friday, striking out five and earning a win over Cincinnati.

Pallante worked around a few jams to keep the Reds off the board. The Cardinals would go on to win 1-0, so his scoreless performance was much-needed. Since moving into the starting rotation, Pallante has produced a 3.86 ERA with a 25:13 K:BB in six starts. His season ERA dropped to 4.50 through 38 innings. Pallante's next start is currently lined up to be in Pittsburgh.