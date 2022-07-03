Knizner will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

The Cardinals gave Ivan Herrera a look as their No. 1 backstop to begin last week, but the rookie was unable to run away with the job. As a result, Knizner -- who is starting for the third time in four games -- looks like he'll receive another trial as the team's primary backstop while Yadier Molina (knee) remains on the injured list. Knizner has been one of baseball's least-productive hitters among players with at least 100 plate appearances, as he'll take a .185/.284/.242 slash line and 60 wRC+ into Sunday's contest.