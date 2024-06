Knizner is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Sam Huff will step in behind the dish in the series opener after Knizner started at catcher in all three of the Rangers' games in Seattle over the weekend while going 1-for-9. Top backstop Jonah Heim (personal) is on track to return from the paternity list Tuesday, so Knizner will soon move back to second on the depth chart and see his playing time trend toward.