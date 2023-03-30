Contreras exited Thursday's game against the Blue Jays with a right knee contusion.
Contreras was hit by a Jordan Hicks offering in the knee but managed to walk off the field under his own power. The Cardinals have an off day Friday, so it's unclear if he will be forced to miss any additional time. Andrew Knizner entered the game in Contreras' place and would likely be a playing time beneficiary.
