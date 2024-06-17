Contreras (forearm) could be activated from the 10-day injured list as soon as June 24, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Contreras will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday and might require less than a week of rehab games before rejoining the Cardinals' lineup. Woo cautions that everything is very tentative with the catcher's timetable, so much will depend on how Contreras looks and feels on his rehab assignment. However, it would appear this could be the final week St. Louis and Contreras' fantasy managers will be without the 32-year-old.