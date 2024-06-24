Contreras (forearm) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game versus Atlanta, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Contreras has played six rehab games with Triple-A Memphis, catching three games and serving as the designated hitter in three others. He's gone just 3-for-21 at the plate in those contests, but the Cardinals are more concerned with how he's feeling and reports on that are favorable. Contreras was initially supposed to be out until around the All-Star break when he fractured his left forearm in early May but will beat that timetable by a few weeks.