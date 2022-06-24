Steele allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits across 5.2 innings and did not factor into the decision in Thursday's loss to the Pirates. He didn't walk anyone and struck out eight.

Steele was impressive missing bats, but a solo home run by Bryan Reynolds and a two-run shot by Ke'Bryan Hayes spoiled the lefty's outing. He's had some ups and downs this year, and he's now sitting with a 4.59 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 61 strikeouts across 64.2 innings. Steele will look for better results in his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Reds.