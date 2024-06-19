Steele did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out eight.

The Chicago southpaw posted his third straight quality start as he generated 14 whiffs en route to eight punchouts, tying his season-high set May 27 against Milwaukee. The Giants managed to collect both runs against Steele on a fifth inning double yielded to Curt Casali. Although Steele is still searching for his first win, he's been a dependable arm with a 3.16 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 56:15 K:BB over 57 innings this season. He's scheduled make his next start against the Giants again, but in San Francisco.