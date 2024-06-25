Steele allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out nine over 7.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Monday.

The downside to Steele's outing was that two of the hits on his line were solo home runs from Matt Chapman and Nick Ahmed. The southpaw hadn't given up a homer in any of his last five starts, and the Giants were able to continue their comeback push against the Cubs' bullpen to deny Steele his first win of the year. Despite the lack of positive results, he's logged five quality starts in 11 outings with a 3.08 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 65:16 K:BB over 64.1 innings. Steele is projected for a tough road matchup at Milwaukee this weekend.