Steele allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out five batters over six innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Saturday.

Steele gave up a pair of runs in the third inning and another in the fourth but finished his outing by retiring seven straight batters. The southpaw stuck around just long enough to notch his fifth straight quality start, though this was his least impressive appearance during that span. Over the five-game stretch, Steele has posted a 2.18 ERA and 34:5 K:BB over 33 innings, but he doesn't have a win to show for that success.